Moore leads by 1 at Memorial as Woods gets off to slow start

By DOUG FERGUSON , Associated Press

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Moore opened with five birdies in seven holes and kept it in play for a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth among the early starters Thursday at the Memorial.

Tiger Woods got off to a slow start. His group was on the clock for most of the round and Bryson DeChambeau was given a bad time. Woods rallied late with a pair of birdies for a 70 in his first tournament since missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

Spieth couldn’t miss. He chipped in for birdie, he chipped in for par, he made a 35-foot eagle putt and he was tied for the lead until a plugged lie in the bunker on his 17th hole was so bad there was no escape.

