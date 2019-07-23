MMA great Anderson Silva becomes US citizen

by , –

(AP) — Mixed martial arts great Anderson “Spider” Silva of Brazil has become a U.S. citizen in a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed Silva and about 8,000 other people as they took their oaths of citizenship during two mass ceremonies Tuesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The 44-year-old Silva was joined by an adult son and daughter who also were naturalized.

Silva had the longest title reign as UFC Middleweight Champion with 16 consecutive victories from 2006 to 2013.

He is currently ranked 15th in the official UFC middleweight rankings.