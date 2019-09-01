Minnesota Twins break MLB single-season HR mark with 268

Sports

Minnesota Twins break MLB single-season HR mark with 268

byAssociated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have broken the major league home run record with their 268th of the season.

The Twins passed the mark set last year by the New York Yankees when Mitch Garver homered in the ninth inning at Detroit on Saturday night. It was Minnesota’s sixth homer of the game, although the Twins trailed 10-7.

Garver homered twice, and Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and C.J. Cron also hit home runs for Minnesota. The Twins also passed the 1997 Seattle Mariners (264 homers) during the game.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.