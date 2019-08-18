Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel

Sports

Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel

byAssociated Press

MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) — Phil Mickelson had a wild Sunday, and that was before he showed up for the BMW Championship.

Mickelson said on that lightning struck the hotel where he was staying, leading to an evacuation. One problem: He was staying on the top floor, his clubs were in his room and his tee time at Medinah was approaching.

Mickelson eventually got to the course in time to change shoes in the parking lot, but not after a tweet saying that served as a fire retardant. He headed to the range to warm up, pausing only to answer the phone when his wife called to check on him.

He told her at one point, “I tweeted it.”

Storms have caused the final round to be pushed back and started from both tees.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.