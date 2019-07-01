Mexico and Haiti square off in Gold Cup semifinal in Glendale Tuesday

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Mexico and Haiti face off in Glendale Tuesday with a chance to punch their ticket to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they could face the U.S.

The Gold Cup semifinal between Mexico and Haiti at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

The winner will advance to the tournament’s championship match Sunday in Chicago. They will face the winner of the other semifinal between the U.S. and Jamaica at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Nashville.

It will be a historic match for Haiti, which has never reached the semifinals of the tournament. Haiti did win one CONCACAF Championship in 1973. From 1963 to 1989 the CONCACAF championship was held as a round-robin style tournament. The Gold Cup began in 1991.

Mexico beat Costa Rica 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie in a quarterfinal Saturday to advance to Glendale’s semifinal. Haiti defeated Canada 3-2 Saturday in a quarterfinal. Both matches were in Houston.

It’s a return to Glendale for the Mexican team. In 2017, State Farm Stadium — then University of Phoenix Stadium — hosted two quarterfinal matches, seeing Mexico defeat Honduras and Jamaica defeat Canada. Jamaica went on to lose to the U.S. in the final.

A Mexico-U.S. finals matchup would feature the two most successful nations in Gold Cup history. The two countries combine for 13 of the 14 Gold Cup championships since the tournament, which includes countries in North America, Central America and the Carribean, began in 1991. Mexico has won seven times, the U.S. six times and Canada once.

The U.S. and Mexico have faced in the final five times, with Mexico winning four times.

At the stadium

The State Farm Stadium parking lots open at 2 p.m. and the stadium doors open at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, and the “Futbol Fiesta” on the stadium’s south lawn begins at 2 p.m. The free event features pre-match entertainment including interactive games, photo opportunities and meet-and-greets with former soccer legends. Tailgate foods and drinks will be served by Primetime Grill.

