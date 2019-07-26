Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 6-under 64 to take Memphis lead

By TERESA M. WALKER , Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 on Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships event.

The 24-year-old Englishman birdied the first four holes and finished with seven birdies and a bogey. He took the lead with his fifth birdie and added two more on the back nine to finish at 9-under 131 at TPC Southwind.

Billy Horschel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68), Cameron Smith (68) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (71) were tied for second. Shugo Imahira (69) was another stroke back.

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka had a 67 to match 2018 FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (68), Bubba Watson (70), Ian Poulter (69), Webb Simpson (66), and Alex Noren (69) at 5 under.

