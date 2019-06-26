Man charged with bomb hoax on 2015 Super Bowl

by –

(AP) — A man from southwestern England has been charged with making bomb hoax threats against the Super Bowl, Britain’s Houses of Parliament and schools in the U.K., U.S. and Canada.

Avon and Somerset police said Wednesday that Andreas Dowling, 23, was facing 30 counts of bomb hoax threats in all. The American charges relate to Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and to threats against schools and police departments between Oct. 10, 2014, and Feb. 1, 2015.

Police arrested Dowling on Tuesday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South West, who were satisfied the bomb threats “were not an act of terrorism.”

Dowling, from Torpoint, Cornwall, will also face a charge of encouraging the distribution of an indecent image of a child.