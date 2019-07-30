Luck to miss next 2 practices, Colts preseason opener

By MICAHEL MAROT , Associated Press

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Andrew Luck did not participate in the Indianapolis Colts’ practice Tuesday and will miss at least two more workouts because of a strained left calf.

He also has been ruled out of the Colts’ preseason opener, Aug. 8 at Buffalo.

Luck was already on a limited workout schedule at training camp. But the 29-year-old quarterback says instead of progressing, he feels like he’s taking a step backward.

The injury prevented Luck from participating in the team’s offseason workouts. When the Colts reported to training camp last week, Luck was limited to individual work and 7-on-7 drills.

