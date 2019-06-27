London Calling: Yanks, Red Sox promote MLB’s Euro arrival
Associated Press,
LONDON (AP) — An array of retired All-Stars and Hall of Famers conducted a youth clinic. Workers put final touches on new clubhouses, batting cages and bullpens.
No ducks on the pond quite yet. After flying across the pond, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox relaxed, saw a few sights and tried to give Major League Baseball some buzz ahead of the first regular-season games in Europe this weekend.
”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.