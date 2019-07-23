Ledecky withdraws from 200 free at worlds due to illness

,

(AP) — Katie Ledecky withdrew from the 200-meter freestyle Tuesday at the world swimming championships because of illness.

The 14-time world champion’s status for the 1,500 free final in the evening was also in doubt.

“She woke up this morning and she’s not feeling well at all,” her coach Greg Meehan said.

Meehan said doctors were assessing Ledecky, but had no official diagnosis.

“I’m hopeful that we see her racing again this week,” he said.

The eight-day meet ends Sunday.

U.S. national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko said Ledecky hasn’t been feeling well since she arrived in Gwangju on July 17.

Ledecky had been scheduled to swim in Tuesday’s morning preliminary heats of the 200 free, one of the showcase events in the pool.

It would have been a rematch between her and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, who stunned Ledecky to win the 400 freestyle final on Sunday. The event also includes Federica Pellegrini of Italy, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden and Penny Oleksiak of Canada.

Meehan said Ledecky’s illness was not an excuse for her second-place finish in the 400.

It hadn’t been decided whether Ledecky will swim in the 1,500 free final.

She was the fastest qualifier for the grueling event in 15 minutes, 48.90 seconds — 2.68 seconds quicker than the next quickest swimmer. But she hasn’t been in the pool since Monday’s prelims.

“We’re heartbroken for her because she really had come in in a great position,” Meehan said, “and hopefully we get to see that at some point this week.”

Canada’s Taylor Ruck also dropped out of the 200 free to focus on her remaining events. She had planned to swim four individual events and up to five relays.

