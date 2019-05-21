LEADING OFF: Germán vs Orioles, Kershaw at Rays

,

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:

LOOKING FOR SIX

Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán (8-1, 2.50 ERA) seeks to win his sixth consecutive start on Tuesday night against the last-place Orioles.

The major league leader in victories, Germán has a chance to join Tommy John (1979), Herb Pennock (1926) and Jack Chesbro (1904) as the only Yankees to notch nine wins by the end of May.

It’s pretty heady stuff for a 26-year-old who entered the season with a 2-7 career record.

Baltimore will counter with rookie Davis Hess (1-5, 5.58), who has gone seven straight starts without a victory, including two losses to New York during that span.

STREAKING

Houston ace Justin Verlander (7-1, 2.38 ERA) will look for his fourth straight win and the seventh in eight starts when he faces the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series. Verlander has dominated in his last two outings against Texas and Detroit, allowing one run and three hits while striking out 17 in 14 innings. Opponents have hit just .116 against him in three starts this month, and he has struck out 24 to raise his season total to 77, fifth in the majors.

RARE MATCHUP

Clayton Kershaw (3-0) will make his second career start against Tampa Bay. While he has a 3.40 ERA, he has a 0.96 WHIP and has limited batters to a .217 batting average. He beat the Rays 8-2 at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 11, 2013, allowing two runs — one earned — and three hits in eight innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

GREINKE VS. PADRES

Arizona’s Zack Greinke (6-1, 2.78) needs three strikeouts for 2,500 when he faces San Diego on Tuesday night. When he started at San Diego on April 2, he struck out 10 and hit two home runs in an 8-5 win. He is 13-2 with a 2.30 ERA and 156 strikeouts against 31 walks in 24 starts against the Padres.

LONG YEAR ALREADY

Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher Trevor Cahill has allowed 14 home runs in 44 innings going into Tuesday night’s start against Minnesota.

The right-hander — who is tied for the MLB lead in homers surrendered — allowed eight in 110 innings last season. He has four games where he has allowed two or more long balls and has gone seven straight starts with allowing a homer.

Cahill faced the Twins last Wednesday and surrendered six runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

