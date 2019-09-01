LB Alonso traded by Dolphins to Saints for LB Biegel

Sports

LB Alonso traded by Dolphins to Saints for LB Biegel

byAssociated Press1 September 2019 15:09-04:00

MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Kiko Alonso has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel.

The trade was the latest payroll-cutting move by the Dolphins as they rebuild under first-year coach Brian Flores. Alonso was due to make $6.5 million this year.

The Dolphins sent tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans in a deal completed Sunday. That deal included two other players and draft picks, among them first-round selections in 2020 and 2021 going to Miami.

Alonso started all but two games for the Dolphins in 2016-18 and made 125 tackles last year. Biegel, a third-year pro, played in 14 games as a reserve for the Saints in 2018.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.