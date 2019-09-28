Lakers start season with LeBron, AD already sharing a bond

,

(AP) — From the Warner Bros. soundstages to a private workout retreat in Las Vegas, LeBron James and Anthony Davis spent a whole lot of their long summer together.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstars say they’ve already formed a bond before they hit the court as teammates. That offseason work is the foundation for their efforts to build an immediate contender together with this long-struggling franchise.

When the Lakers reported to their training complex Friday, LeBron and AD were the center of attention amid the revamped roster they helped to create. They posed for photos, joked easily with themselves and their teammates, and generally looked like they’ve been together for years.

“It’s exciting to have such a beautiful young mind, a beautiful player, but also a great leader as well,” James said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for this franchise to have such an all-around great person. The basketball will speak for itself.”

Although Davis has one year left on his contract before free agency, the Lakers left no doubt they’re planning for a long-term future with the vaunted big man and his decorated new teammate. The Lakers’ roster was thoroughly revamped in the offseason, and general manager Rob Pelinka constantly consulted with James and Davis via three-way phone calls and text chains.

“I think the front office did a great job of including LeBron and myself in the decisions to build this team,” Davis said. “Every guy that is on this team, me and LeBron had a say-so in, and I think that’s very important. It would be pretty weird to go to war with a guy you don’t really like, so they made sure to include us in every decision.”

They also defeated the Monstars together, at least presumably: James spent part of his summer starring in “Space Jam 2” for Warner Bros., and he roped in Davis to play a part in the film coming out next year.

Unlike his media mogul teammate, Davis chuckled and said his role in the sequel is “a one-time thing. That was very time-consuming. At least right now, I don’t see any more movies in my near future, but it was a fun experience.”

James was the star of that show, but he doesn’t care about being the unquestioned star of the Lakers. In fact, James declared his hope that the Lakers’ offense will run through Davis, who is averaging 23.7 points per game over his seven-year NBA career.

“We all know how great Anthony Davis is, and if we’re not playing through Anthony Davis, why is he on the floor then?” James asked. “It makes no sense to have him on the floor, because he’s that great. That doesn’t mean every time down the floor we throw it to him, but we have the ability to do that.”

When he wasn’t dunking on cartoons, Davis also played a role in recruiting players to LA and persuading others to stay with the franchise he had just joined. The Lakers added sharpshooting veterans Danny Green, Jared Dudley and Troy Daniels in a bid to get the valuable spacing that will make the superstars more effective.

“I just told guys we definitely have the opportunity to do something special here this year,” Davis said. “All you can ask for is a chance in this league, and we definitely have a chance to do something special.”