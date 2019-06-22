Kyle Larson claims 3rd straight NASCAR pole at Sonoma

by By GREG BEACHAM , Associated Press22 June 2019 16:28-04:00

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series pole at Sonoma Raceway for the third consecutive year on Saturday, navigating the course’s new layout with ease.

Larson reached an average lap speed of 95.712 mph in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to earn his first pole of the season on his home track. William Byron was second for Hendrick Motorsports, barely behind Larson at 95.669 mph, making an all-Chevy front row Sunday.

Joey Logano was third, with Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez behind.

Larson was fastest in practice Friday, and he set the track qualifying record in the opening round. He kept it up to win his eighth career pole, excelling again at Sonoma despite the addition of the Carousel turn for the first time since 1997.

