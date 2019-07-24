Kawhi Leonard, Paul George want to make history for Clippers

By GREG BEACHAM , Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are officially home, and the Los Angeles Clippers will never be the same.

Nearly three weeks after the native Southern California superstars shook up the NBA by maneuvering to team up in LA, the Clippers’ new dynamic duo made its first public appearance Wednesday at a community gym renovated by the franchise in south LA.

Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP coming off a championship season in Toronto, says he was thrilled by the chance to “make history” for a franchise that hasn’t won a title.

They were joined by coach Doc Rivers and billionaire owner Steve Ballmer, who riled up the crowd of Clippers fans and kids with his trademark brand of unabashed, screaming enthusiasm.

