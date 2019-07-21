Kane wonder strike gives Tottenham 3-2 win over Juventus

Sports

Kane wonder strike gives Tottenham 3-2 win over Juventus

byAssociated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) — Harry Kane smashed the winning goal from the halfway line as Tottenham beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus 3-2 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Kane struck in the 93rd minute of the International Champions Cup at Singapore’s National Stadium with a first-time shot from just inside the Juventus half that went over former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

“It’s probably one of the best goals in my career,” the Spurs striker said. “I saw him (Szczesny) off his line and fortunately it went in.”

Erik Lamela put Spurs ahead on the half-hour mark, and Juventus replied with goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Ronaldo. Lucas Moura came off the bench to level.

It was Maurizio Sarri’s first match as Juventus coach.

___

-sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.