Jets’ Gase: Had no input on GM firing; excited about Bell

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. , Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Adam Gase insists he had no input on the firing of general manager Mike Maccagnan and says he never asked team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to make a change.

Gase was conducting his first news conference Thursday since Maccagnan was fired by Johnson last Wednesday.

On Monday, Gase took one question about the situation from reporters at the team’s facility and said there was no power struggle between him and Maccagnan. Gase says Thursday that the two had some disagreements, but nothing unlike other NFL teams’ coaches and GMs.

One of the rumored sources of tension between the two was the Jets giving running back Le’Veon Bell a $52.5 million deal in free agency. Gase says New York did not overpay for Bell, he’s excited to have him and reports that the Jets could consider trading him are “ridiculous.”

