Jags’ Ramsey to miss practice with illness amid trade demand

by By MARK LONG , Associated Press23 September 2019 09:49-04:00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss practice Monday because he is ill, another potential twist to his trade request.

The team says the star defender notified them Sunday night, three days after a 20-7 victory over Tennessee and one week after he told his agent “my time is up here in Jacksonville.”

Ramsey started against the Titans and hugged fellow defensive backs on the field after the game in what many teammates believed was a goodbye.

Ramsey declined to talk about a potential trade after the game. The Jaguars (1-2), meanwhile, would prefer to keep him. The two-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t missed a game — or start — in his four-year career.

Jacksonville plays at Denver (0-3) on Sunday.

