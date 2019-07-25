Indians’ Bieber loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Blue Jays

Sports

Indians’ Bieber loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Blue Jays

byAssociated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning on a leadoff double by Toronto’s Eric Sogard.

Bieber had struck out six and walked one Wednesday night at Toronto before the hit.

The 24-year-old Bieber was the MVP of the All-Star Game earlier this month, striking out the side in one inning at his home ballpark.

Bieber pitched a rain-shortened, seven-inning no-hitter at Triple-A in May 2018, less than a week before making his big league debut.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.