Grandal breaks up Cards’ bid for combined no-hitter in 8th

byAssociated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yasmani Grandal has ended the St. Louis Cardinals’ bid for a combined no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers with a two-out double in the eighth inning.

Dakota Hudson went the first 6 2/3 innings for the Cardinals but was pulled after throwing 111 pitches Monday night. He struck out seven and walked four — including his final batter, Eric Thames.

Giovanny Gallegos entered and retired Ben Gamel on a grounder to end the inning.

Orlando Arcia reached on an error to begin the eighth before Gallegos got two outs. Grandal then hooked a 1-2 slider just inside the right field line and the ball bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.

Andrew Miller relieved and preserved a 3-0 lead for St. Louis when Mike Moustakas grounded out with the bases loaded.

The 24-year-old Hudson has completed seven innings twice in his two-year major league career.

