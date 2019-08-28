Houston ace Verlander ejected in sixth inning against Rays

Sports

Houston ace Verlander ejected in sixth inning against Rays

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has been ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning.

Verlander thought he struck out Tommy Pham with one out and Houston leading 9-0. Instead the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg.

Pham then doubled to center field on Verlander’s next pitch. After the hit Verlander yelled at Hoberg at least three times before he threw him out just as Pham reached second base.

Verlander continued to jaw at Hoberg while he walked off the field and after he reached the dugout. Manager AJ Hinch came on the field and talked to Hoberg for a couple of minutes before Brad Peacock took over for Verlander and play resumed.

Verlander allowed four hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings. He began the day with a 15-5 record and 2.77 ERA, and leading the majors in innings and strikeouts.

___

-sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.