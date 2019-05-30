Higa of Japan shoots 65, lowest debut US Women’s Open round

Higa of Japan shoots 65, lowest debut US Women’s Open round

By PETE IACOBELLI , Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Japan’s Mamiko Higa shot a bogey-free 65 for the lowest round ever in a U.S. Women’s Open debut, taking an early lead at the event.

Higa had three straight birdies on the front nine for a one-shot lead halfway through the opening round at the Country Club of Charleston. Her sixth and final birdie came at the par-3 17th.

Esther Henseleit of Germany had a 66 and Celine Boutier of France was next at 67. Sei Young Kim of South Korea finished at 68.

The 25-year-old Higa tied for the third-lowest round in U.S. Women’s Open history. Helen Alfredsson holds the record with a 63 in her opening round in 1994.

The other half of the field teed off in a steamy afternoon where temperatures rose to the mid-90s.

