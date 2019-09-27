Hernández says farewell, playoff-chasing A’s top Mariners

,

(AP) — When the time finally arrived for Félix Hernández to say goodbye to Seattle and all the history of 15 seasons with one franchise, his manager had a message as he walked off the mound.

“You will always be the king in this town,” Scott Servais said to Hernandez as he took the ball.

With tears in his eyes, the emotional Hernández walked off the mound as a Mariner probably for the last time in his career on Wednesday night. He was the losing pitcher in a 3-1 loss to Oakland as the Athletics moved to the brink of clinching an AL wild-card berth.

It was his final start in his final year under contract with Seattle, the only place he’s called home as a professional. Both sides seem ready for a separation, which turned the night into a farewell and thank you all wrapped into one.

He wasn’t the “King Felix” of his dominant years on this night. He was a 33-year-old pitcher looking for one more magical outing to thrill the thousands of fans who turned out for his farewell.

“I didn’t want to just give up five runs in five innings. I wanted to go out there and do my job and just give the team a chance to win,” Hernandez said. “That was a fun night.”

Unfortunately for Hernández (1-8), the A’s have something to play for and weren’t willing to go along with festivities. Oakland can clinch one of the two wild-card spots in the AL with a win or Cleveland loss on Friday.

Matt Olson had an RBI single in the first inning and Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer in the second. Sean Manaea (4-1) allowed one run in six innings and Liam Hendriks got his 25th save.

Even in the middle of a playoff race, the A’s understood the magnitude of the night.

“That was awesome. I grew up watching him, definitely watched a lot of YouTube videos on him just trying to kind of do mechanics like him in my living room at the house,” Manaea said. “Lot of memories watching him pitch, and seeing him walk off the mound like that was pretty incredible. I’m glad I got to watch that. It was really, really cool.”

From the start, this night was a tribute to one of the Mariners’ greats, who will be remembered in the same regard as Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez for his loyalty to the franchise and performance on the mound during his best seasons. He brought Seattle a Cy Young Award and a perfect game.