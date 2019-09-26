Greinke loses no-hitter with 1 out in 9th, Astros win

,

(AP) — Houston’s Zack Greinke came within two outs of his first career no-hitter before Austin Nola singled in the ninth inning in the Astros’ 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Houston posted its franchise-high 104th win and moved one step closer to home-field advantage throughout the postseason, but barely missed out on a third no-hitter this year.

Greinke was brilliant in overwhelming the Mariners, but Seattle was able to avoid becoming the first team to be no-hit three times in a season.

Greinke walked out for the ninth to applause from the orange-shirted Astros fans sticking around as part of the small crowd. Tom Murphy grounded out to open the inning and Greinke went to 3-2 on Nola, but the rookie was able to dump a liner into shallow left-center field. Center fielder Jake Marisnick made a diving attempt but came up well short and pounded his first on his leg.

Nola had been hitless in his previous 16 at-bats. Greinke gave up another single to Tim Lopes and was replaced after throwing 108 pitches.

Greinke (18-5) finished with nine strikeouts and only one walk. Will Harris struck out Shed Long and J.P. Crawford lined out to end the game.

