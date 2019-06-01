Golfers finish 2nd round at weather-delayed US Women’s Open

Golfers finish 2nd round at weather-delayed US Women’s Open

By PETE IACOBELLI , Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mamiko Higa of Japan retained a one-shot lead at the weather-delayed U.S. Women’s Open as golfers finished the second round early Saturday.

There were 45 players still on the course when play was suspended due to darkness after a nearly two-hour rain delay and lightning strike near the 18th hole that cleared the Country Club of Charleston late in the round.

Higa finished her round of 71 before play was suspended. She’s 6 under, one ahead of American Jessica Korda and Celine Boutier of France. American amateur Gina Kim is two behind.

Korda shot a 68 while Boutier, who finished up her four holes on play Saturday, had a 70.

Past champions Paula Creamer and Cristie Kerr were among those not making the cut at 3-over par.

