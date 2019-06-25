Gold Cup soccer comes to Glendale July 2

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

International soccer comes to Glendale 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 when the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal comes to State Farm Stadium.

The match will feature the winner of Haiti and Canada and the winner of Mexico and Costa Rica. Both of those quarterfinal matches will be played Saturday in Houston.

It would be a return to Glendale for the Mexican and Canadian teams, should they advance. In 2017, State Farm Stadium — then University of Phoenix Stadium — hosted two quarterfinal matches, seeing Mexico defeat Honduras and Jamaica defeat Canada. Jamaica went on to lost to the U.S. in the final.

While the U.S. Men’s National Team’s path won’t come through Glendale, the team is succeeding so far in the tournament. Through two of three group team games, the U.S. and Panama have already clinched appearances in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. will play a quarterfinal match Sunday in Philadelphia, opponent TBD. Should it advance, the U.S. will play in the semifinal opposite Glendale’s — Wednesday, July 3 in Nashville. The Gold Cup final is Sunday, July 7 in Chicago.