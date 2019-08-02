Glendale pays $138,000 for Super Bowl marketing

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Glendale paid $138,180 to the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee for tourism and marketing efforts for the 2023 Super Bowl, which will be held in State Farm Stadium. The payment is the first of three to be made over three years, totaling $415,000.

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is a nonprofit group responsible for driving the state’s efforts to bring the Super Bowl to Arizona and promote upcoming Super Bowls in the state.

The committee is requesting that all convention and visitors bureaus and destination marketing organizations in the county contribute funding in support of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Glendale’s payments will be made with funds from the Convention & Visitors Bureau Bed Tax Fund and the Maricopa County Proposition 302 funds that the Glendale Convention & Visitors Bureau receive for tourism promotion.

State Farm Stadium — previously University of Phoenix Stadium — also hosted the Super Bowl in 2008 and 2015.