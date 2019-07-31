Garcia HR, 2-run 2B leads Rays to 6-5 win over Red Sox

,

(AP) — On second thought, Kevin Cash wouldn’t have lifted AL ERA leader Charlie Morton from a one-run game with two out in the fifth inning.

“He deserves that opportunity, and I wish I would have given that to him,” the Rays manager said after Tampa Bay coughed up the lead, then rallied to beat Boston 6-5 on Tuesday night. “I’m fortunate the guys picked me up.”

Avísail García homered and added the go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning to rescue Cash from his untimely pitching change and help the Rays turn back the charging Red Sox.

Travis d’Arnaud and García homered to give the Rays a 4-3 lead in the fifth and help chase David Price. But when Cash came out to the mound with one on and two out in the bottom half, Morton it.

from reliever Adam Kolarek over the Green Monster to give Boston the lead.

“I just want to pitch,” said Morton, who had only thrown 85 pitches. “It’s a tough decision for him, I’m sure.”

García made it 6-5 with a wall-scraping double in the sixth, and Kolarek (4-3) followed with a perfect sixth.

Boston loaded the bases in the eighth before Emilio Pagán, Tampa’s seventh pitcher, got Rafael Devers on an easy fly to left end the threat. He gave up two singles with two outs in the ninth before retiring Christian Vázquez on a high fly ball to left for his eighth save.

“It seems like the tying or winning run came up every inning,” Cash said.

Josh Taylor (0-1) gave up a single to the only batter he faced, right before Garcia’s game-winning double off Colten Brewer.

