Friday’s US win most-watched WWC quarterfinal match

Sports

Friday’s US win most-watched WWC quarterfinal match

By The Associated Press , Associated Press

The Americans’ 2-1 victory over France set a record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S. English-language television.

Fox drew 6.12 million viewers for Friday’s match, and peaked at 8.24 million. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

In addition, Sunday’s match averaged 211,000 viewers online, making it the most streamed Women’s World Cup game ever.

The U.S. 2015 quarterfinal win over Chile averaged 5.74 million, which aired in prime time.

The Americans will face England in the semifinals Tuesday.

__

-Soccer

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.