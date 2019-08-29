Francona: Indians plan on activating RHP Carrasco

Sports

byAssociated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland manager Terry Francona says the Indians plan on activating right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the 60-day injured list Sunday,

Francona told the MLB Network Radio about the planned move Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Carrasco has been out of major league action since late May, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. He has made three rehab appearances so far with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, permitting one run while striking out six hitters across 3 2/3 innings.

Carrasco will make one final minor league appearance Thursday and, assuming all goes well, he will join Cleveland’s bullpen Sunday as he continues to build endurance in his arm.

