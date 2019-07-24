Former USC, Jets QB Sanchez retires from NFL and joins ESPN

By The Associated Press , Associated Press

Former USC star and New York Jets first-round pick Mark Sanchez is retiring from the NFL and joining ESPN as a college football analyst.

Sanchez played quarterback for Southern California from 2005-08, earning Rose Bowl MVP honors in his final college game. He was selected fifth overall in the 2009 NFL draft by the Jets and led them to the AFC championship game in each of his first two seasons. The 32-year-old also played for the Eagles, Cowboys and Redskins in a 10-year NFL career. He finished with 15,357 yards passing, 86 touchdown passes and 89 interceptions.

This season, Sanchez will join anchor Kevin Negandhi and analyst Jonathan Vilma, another former Jets player, on ABC’s studio show. Sanchez replaces Mack Brown, who returned to coaching at North Carolina.

