Cardinals sign linebacker Longacre to 1-year contract
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as Los Angeles Rams defensive end Matt Longacre applies pressure during a 2017 preseason game in Oakland. [AP Photo/Ben Margot]
TEMPE (AP) — The Cardinals have signed linebacker Matt Longacre to a one-year contract.
Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.
The 27-year-old Longacre spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 38 games, including eight starts. He had 57 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Longacre had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2017 and started a career-high seven games last season for the NFC champions. He played three postseason games with the Rams, including the Super Bowl.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Longacre was an undrafted rookie free agent out of North Missouri State in 2015.
