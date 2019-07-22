Cardinals place 6 on unable to perform list before camp
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is hit by Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) during a Dec. 9, 2018, game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Nkemdiche is one of six players the Cardinals put on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of training camp. [AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin]
TEMPE (AP) — The Cardinals have placed six players on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of training camp this week.
The Cardinals announced Saturday linebackers Dante Booker (back) and Brooks Reed (hip), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (knee) and cornerback Brandon Williams (back) will start training camp inactive.
PUP players can rejoin the team at any point during training camp, but can’t participate in any on-field activities until they’re off the list.
Arizona also signed defensive lineman Sterling Bailey and released offensive lineman Will Holden and defensive lineman Immanuel Turner.
Bailey originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Indianapolis in 2016 and spent time on practice squads with the Colts, Seahawks and Vikings.
