Ferrari duo Leclerc, Vettel fastest in British GP practice

byAssociated Press

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Ferrari set the pace in final practice for the British Grand Prix with Charles Leclerc fastest ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton was 0.049 seconds off Leclerc’s Silverstone lap of 1 minute, 25.905 seconds on a frustrating morning in his Mercedes on Saturday.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas was down in sixth, with the Red Bull duo of Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen ahead in the timesheets.

Qualifying is later Saturday.

