Feng birdies final hole for a 1-shot win on LPGA Tour

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Shanshan Feng hit a 7-iron to 3 feet for a birdie on the final hole Sunday to close with a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Feng won for the first time since November 2017.

Jutanugarn had a three-shot lead on the back nine until a bogey on the par-5 15th and a strong finish from Feng, who had three birdies in a four-hole stretch. Jutanugarn hit her approach to 2 feet for birdie on the 18th for a 64 to catch Feng, until the 29-year-old from China delivered the winning shot.

Feng finished at 29-under 259, two shots short of the LPGA record that Sei Young Kim set last year at the Thornberry Creek at Oneida course.

