Federer and Nadal back in action at French Open

byAssociated Press

PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer’s third-round opponent at the French Open is the son of a player who was in the field when the 20-time Grand Slam champion made his debut in Paris in 1999.

The 37-year-old Federer faces 63rd-ranked Casper Ruud — who is 17 years his junior — on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Friday.

Ruud is coached by his father, Christian, who told Casper he once practiced with Federer, although they never played.

With seeded players going head-to-head for the first time at this year’s tournament, 11-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal plays No. 27 David Goffin on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In the women’s draw, Italian Open champion Karolina Pliskova brings a seven-match winning streak into her meeting with 31st-seeded Petra Martic and seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens plays Polona Hercog.

