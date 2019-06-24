Ex-Sacramento Kings executive gets 7 years for fraud

Sports

Ex-Sacramento Kings executive gets 7 years for fraud

by By SAMANTHA MALDONADO , Associated Press24 June 2019 19:50-04:00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former top Sacramento Kings executive to seven years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Jeffrey David is the team’s former chief revenue officer.

In December he pleaded guilty to diverting $13.4 million worth of team sponsorship payments from 2012 to 2016 to a bank account he controlled. He used most of the money to buy property in Southern California, as well as for a private jet membership and to pay off credit card bills.

U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb issued the sentence Monday. David’s lawyer Mark Reichel says he is disappointed in the outcome and thinks the sentence is too long.

The Department of Justice says the team has received $13.2 million in restitution so far.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.