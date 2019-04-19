Embiid not playing in Game 3 because of sore knee

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid is not playing for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets because of a sore left knee.

Embiid warmed up before the game but the 76ers announced shortly before the start that the All-Star center wouldn’t be available. Greg Monroe was listed as their starter.

Embiid was troubled by the knee late in the regular season and was listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the series. But he played in both games in Philadelphia, collecting a pair of double-doubles.

The series is tied 1-1.

