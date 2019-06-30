Ellis says not ‘arrogance’ scoping out World Cup final hotel

Sports

Ellis says not ‘arrogance’ scoping out World Cup final hotel

By ROB HARRIS , Associated Press

LYON, France (AP) — The United States has already scoped out the hotel the team could stay in for the Women’s World Cup final, even while it’s occupied by semifinal opponent England.

The defending champions on Tuesday play England in Lyon, which is being used for both semifinals and the final.

American team staff went to the hotel while England was out at a practice session Sunday.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis says the hotel visit wasn’t “arrogance” but “that’s planning and preparation for our staff.”

___

-Soccer

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.