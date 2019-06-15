Echo Mesa golf course closed until late October

Work also planned at Deer Valley course in Sun City West, starting July 1

Richard Smith

Independent Newsmedia

It is Deer Valley and Echo Mesa golf courses’ turn this summer.

Both came up on the yearly rotation of Recreation Centers of Sun City West courses for renovations.

“A regulation course is closed every four years, i.e. with Deer Valley being closed this year it won’t be closed again until 2023. Executive courses are closed every three years,” stated Michael Melissa, RCSCW news assistant, in an email.

Echo Mesa closed May 28 and will not reopen until Oct. 21. Mr. Melissa stated the course renovations include a bunker project, course drainage and turf removal.

Work at Deer Valley is not as extensive, he said, as workers will level the driving range tee area; improve green tees and drain the course.

So Deer Valley will not close until July 1 and also will reopen Oct. 21.

“These two courses will not affect the other golf courses due to the fact that the timing of the two closures are being staggered. The other courses will be able to handle the overflow from EM and DV,” Mr. Melissa stated.

Also, other Sun City West courses are set up for short summer maintenance days closures. These are:

• Desert Trails, closed June 13 through June 17.

• Grandview, closed June 20 through June 24.

• Pebblebrook, closed June 27 through July 1.

Later in the summer, courses will rotate closures for regular summer aerification. Closure days are:

• Stardust, closed July 11 through July 15.

• Trail Ridge, closed July 18 through July 22.

• Desert Trails, closed July 25 through July 29.

• Grandview, closed Aug. 1 through Aug. 5.

• Pebblebrook, closed Aug. 8 through Aug. 12.