Sports

Dufner among long list of qualifiers for US Open

By DOUG FERGUSON , Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Dufner is going back to the U.S. Open for the 10th straight year, and this time he had to play his way in through one of 10 qualifiers across three countries in the longest day on the golf calendar.

Luke Guthrie took a detour from the Web.com Tour on Monday and led the 14 qualifiers out of Columbus, the strongest of all sectionals with so many PGA Tour players who stayed around after the Memorial. He returns to the U.S. Open for the first time in five years.

Also qualifying was Sam Saunders, whose late grandfather Arnold Palmer was among the principal owners of Pebble Beach.

Sixty spots were available Monday to qualify for the U.S. Open, to be held June 13-16 at Pebble Beach.

