Dressel wins 100 fly for 5th gold at world swim meet

(AP) — Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal in her final event of an illness-plagued world swimming championships, rallying on the last lap to claim the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday.

The American led the first seven laps before Simona Quadarella took over. The Italian led the next seven laps before it all came down to the final 50 meters.

Ledecky turned on the jets and completed the last lap in 29.19 seconds to Quadarella’s 30.76.

Ledecky won in 8 minutes, 13.58 seconds. Quadarella, who won the 1,500 free in Ledecky’s absence, took silver in 8:14.99.

Ariarne Titmus of Australia earned bronze in 8:15.70. Titmus stunned Ledecky to win the 400 free on the first night before the American got sick and withdrew from the 200 free preliminaries and 1,500 final.

Ledecky took silvers in the 400 free and 4×200 free relay.

Caeleb Dressel won both the 100 butterfly and 50 free, giving him five gold and six medals overall.

The American could add to his haul in the final event of the night when he leads off the 4×100 free relay.

Two years ago in Budapest, Dressel equaled Michael Phelps’ record of seven medals at a single worlds.

Dressel completed a 50-100 free sweep by winning the 50 in 21.04 seconds, bettering the championship record of 21.08 set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the rubber suit era.

Bruno Fratus of Brazil and Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece tied for silver in 21.45.

Coming back just 34 minutes later, Dressel won the 100 fly in 49.66 a night after breaking Phelps’ world record in the semifinals.

On each of his trips to the podium, Dressel tied a bandanna belonging to a high school mentor who passed away onto the ribbon of his medal and stood with his right hand over his heart for the U.S. anthem.

Regan Smith, Dressel’s 17-year-old teammate, won the 200 backstroke in 2:03.69, the second-fastest time in history.

She set the world record of 2:03.55 in Friday’s semifinals and was on pace to lower it again before fading on the last lap. Smith still finished a whopping 2.57 seconds ahead of Kaylee McKeown of Australia.

Kylie Masse of Canada took bronze.

