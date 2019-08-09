Dolphins’ Stills says his criticism of owner isn’t political

By STEVEN WINE , Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills says he has no hard feelings toward Stephen Ross regarding the team owner’s support for Donald Trump, and says his objections to a fundraiser for the president aren’t political.

But Stills says there’s a contradiction in Ross showing support both for racial equality and for Trump.

Stills earlier criticized Ross on Twitter for planning to host a fundraiser Friday at his Long Island home for Trump. Stills noted that Ross is the founder of RISE, a nonprofit that strives to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.

In a statement Wednesday, Ross said he’s a champion of racial equality but also a longtime friend of Trump’s and “an active participant in the democratic process.”

