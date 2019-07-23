Dodger Stadium to get $100 million renovation for 2020

By GREG BEACHAM , Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their historic ballpark.

The Dodgers unveiled the logo for next year’s Midsummer Classic and their latest renovation plans Tuesday at their 57-year-old home, the majors’ third-oldest park.

The primary addition will be a Centerfield Plaza area spanning nearly 2 acres behind the outfield fences, creating what Dodgers President Stan Kasten described as a “front door” to the famously tough-to-access hillside park. The plaza will include food, entertainment and a statue of Sandy Koufax, which will join a statue of Jackie Robinson already on the property.

The Dodgers also are constructing new elevators and bridges to allow easier movement around the park.

