De Gendt wins in Saint-Etienne, Alaphilippe back in yellow

(AP) — Thomas De Gendt won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe claimed back the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas was caught in a crash 15 kilometers from the end but escaped unscathed and finished strongly.

Thomas was slowed down by the pile-up involving Ineos teammates. It was unclear whether Thomas actually hit the ground. He had already been involved in a crash during the opening stage last week in Belgium.

De Gendt rode at the front from start to finish after taking part in an early breakaway during the 220-kilometer tough trek which took riders into the Massif Central and across seven short but leg-punishing climbs.

Alaphillipe managed to break away from the main pack and finished the stage in third place in Saint-Etienne behind Thibaut Pinot.

