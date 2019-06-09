DARING ESCAPE: Rattlers stay unbeaten with thrilling 50-49 OT win over Tucson

By Matt Loeschman

Independent Newsmedia

PHOENIX — With the Indoor Football League top playoff seed and a potential United Bowl home game slipping away, the Arizona Rattlers saved their best for last on Saturday night.

Rattlers quarterback Drew Powell darted into the end zone on a right-side sweep to score 2 points in overtime and cap a wild 50-49 Arizona comeback win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

“The Arizona Rattlers play to win the game,” said a fired-up Rattlers Head Coach Kevin Guy after the victory that moved his squad to 13-0 with one regular season game left. “I wasn’t going to put that on our kicker especially after the way our season ended last year. We want home-field advantage and we want other teams to have to come through the desert.”

Rattlers running back Jabre Lolley threw a key block on the winning conversion. Powell said there was no doubt Arizona would go for the win trailing by one in overtime.

“We had that two-point play in our back pocket for that situation,” Powell said. “We had our play ready to go so as soon as we scored, we knew we were going to go for two.”

Guy, who also owns the Sugar Skulls, saw his Rattlers sweep their rivals from Tucson in four games this season. The Sugar Skulls (6-7) now need to beat Quad City at home next week to assure themselves an IFL playoff berth. With one game remaining in the regular season, Arizona holds a one-game lead over second-place Iowa. A Rattlers win next week will lock up home field advantage throughout the postseason. Should Arizona and Iowa both finish 13-1, the Barnstormers hold the strength of schedule tiebreaker since the teams did not play head-to-head.

After playing a lackluster first half that saw Arizona trailing 35-21, Guy got on his squad in the locker room at the break.

“I told them we were being outplayed and we were being outcoached,” Guy admitted. “I think it said something about this team’s character that we found a way to win.”

Needing a second-half spark, the Arizona defense found it right away. Linebacker Ryan Langford busted through the Tucson offensive line for a fourth-down sack of Skulls QB Jake Medlock.

“We got good push on that play,” Langford explained. “That allowed me to get free and the quarterback was right there for the taking.”

With the ball back in their hands, the Rattlers cut into the deficit when Lolley hauled in a 10-yard TD pass from Powell. Jimmy Camacho pushed the PAT wide but the Rattlers were within 35-27.

Arizona’s defense stepped up again, forcing a Skulls fourth down. This time, defensive lineman Lance McDowdell batted down Medlock’s pass and the Rattlers secured another key stop.

Jarrod Harrington took a jet sweep 7 yards for a touchdown as the home crowd began to feel momentum shifting. Harrington did the honors on the 2-pointer as well and the game was knotted 35-35 with 3:30 left in the third. A 21-0 Rattlers run had erased the three-score deficit.

Medlock, playing probably his best game all year, responded with a 28-yard touchdown run to give Tucson the lead. But Powell found Anthony Amos with a 5-yard strike and it was 42-42 with 10 minutes left in regulation.

With Tucson driving again inside the Rattlers’ 10, Medlock suffered an injury and did not return to the game. He was wincing and holding his foot and was replaced by Matt Behrendt. The change proved costly for Tucson as Behrendt fired incomplete on fourth down and the Rattlers’ D had its third fourth-down stop of the second half.

Confusion marked the final few minutes of regulation. An incompletion to Lolley that was originally ruled a fumble on the field was reversed after Guy challenged the call.

Then on 3rd and 20, Arizona thought they had a first down on a screen pass to Lolley but the on-field crew ruled he only got 19 yards.

With the Rattlers thinking it was first down, Amos was corralled on a bubble screen for a loss and Tucson took over on downs. New down markers were being tested by the league and Guy and the Rattlers aren’t big fans — instead of the traditional 10-yard chains with markers that lean against the sideboards, officials used safer foam sliders that attach to the top of the sideboards.

But it was revealed after the game there are no chains on the sliders so many were wondering just how the official down and distance were being kept on the field.

“Our whole offense thought we got a first down on that screen pass to Lolley,” Guy said. “Those down markers are very hard to see but the referee spotted the ball past the marker.”

Powell agreed.

“Sometimes I looked over and there was nothing there,” the Rattlers quarterback said. “And there are no chains on those markers. You can put them 12 yards, 15 yards or whatever from the line of scimmage.”

Fortunately for Arizona, Tucson kicker Josh Gable was nowhere close on a 50-yard field goal attempt to win the game on the last play of regulation.

The Skulls won the overtime coin toss and cashed in on a Mike Jones 4-yard rushing score. Gable connected on the PAT.

Powell countered with a 7-yard TD pass to Dez Stewart, setting the stage for his 2-point walkoff heroics.

“We needed this game,” Powell said. “And I want the ball in my hands in that situation.”

The first half was the Rattlers’ worst of the 2019 season.

It started well as Powell connected with Stewart on a 28-yard scoring strike. Jimmy Camacho kicked the PAT to make it 7-0 before some fans had even found their seats.

Medlock responded with an 8-yard keeper and Gable hit the PAT to tie the game.

The issues began for the Rattlers on their next drive. Powell was uncharacteristically way off with a couple throws and Tucson recorded a stop after a fourth-down incompletion.

Medlock duplicated his earlier TD, this time from 5 yards out, and the Skulls took a 14-7 lead at the 3:52 mark of the first quarter. Medlock was slammed hard to the turf after he crossed the goal line and a small skirmish ensued.

Arizona caught a break on its next series. With the clock already at 0:00 when the ball was snapped, Stewart scored on a 2-yard jet sweep. The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter.

Medlock immediately put Tucson back on top, lobbing a gorgeous 40-yard touchdown bomb to Jeremiah Harris. Gable’s PAT put the Skulls up 21-14.

Powell drove Arizona down the field but a penalty proved to be a killer. Powell scored on fourth down but a holding call negated the touchdown. Camacho tried a 29-yard field goal and missed wide right. Tucson had its second stop of the first half.

With a chance to get some separation, the Sugar Skulls went into their bag of tricks. Gable lined up for a field goal but it was a fake. Holder Behrendt rolled out to his right and threw a dart to Shadrach Thornton for a 5-yard TD. The PAT gave Tucson a 28-14 cushion with 2:19 before halftime.

Powell then threw an interception as Dee Maggitt Jr. picked him off along the right sideboards. Medlock found Rico Brown on a left-to-right crossing pattern from 8 yards out and the Snake Pit announced crowd of 13,755 fell silent. The Sugar Skulls held a 35-14 lead after the successful PAT.

Needing a boost, Harrington provided one with a 50-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“That was a big play for our special teams that sparked us right back up,” Harrington said.

Gable missed a 32-yard field goal to end the half but Tucson still held a 35-21 lead.

Powell finished the game 13-for-20 passing for 158 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT. He added 29 yards rushing. Stewart 4 passes for 55 yards and two scores. Harrington scored twice — one on the ground and one on a kick return. Medlock tallied 5 TDs for Tucson before being injured.

Langford led the Arizona defense with a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.

The Rattlers will attempt to complete a perfect regular season when they host the 1-12 San Diego Strike Force on Saturday, June 15 at the Snake Pit. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Due to scheduling issues, the team has announced that Arizona home playoff games will be held at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

“We will be locked in wherever we play,” Langford said.