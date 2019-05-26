Cubs slugger Kris Bryant exits game after outfield collision

byAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has left their game against Cincinnati after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward on a drive in the sixth inning.

With two outs and a runner on first Sunday, Heyward and Bryant converged on Eugenio Suárez’s fly ball toward the gap in right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward’s glove.

Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as Suárez hustled into third on the error. Chicago manager Joe Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 NL MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.

Albert Almora Jr. came in to play center field, and Heyward moved to right to replace Bryant.

