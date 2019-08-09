Coyotes single-game tickets now on sale

Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper, left, celebrates a shutout win against the Minnesota Wild with Coyotes center Nick Cousins, right, as time expires in the third period of a Sunday, March 31 game at Gila River Arena in Glendale. The Coyotes defeated the Wild 4-0. [AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin]
Hockey, Sports

By Mark Carlisle
Independent Newsmedia

Even during the heat of summer, the cool relief of hockey season is right around the corner. The Coyotes started selling single-game tickets for the upcoming season Friday.

The season starts Saturday, Oct. 5 with a home game against the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins. The Coyotes first preseason home game is Tuesday, Sept. 17 with a home game against the Los Angeles Kings. The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues come to Glendale on New Year’s Eve. The regular season concludes Saturday, April 4, 2020 with a home game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Theme nights for the season include College Night, “Howl-O-Ween,” Military Appreciation Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, a food drive, Star Wars Night, “Happy Howlidays,” Go Green Night, Phoenix Rising Night, Kids Day, Health & Fitness Night, Country Night, ’90s Night, Marvel Superhero Night and Fan Appreciation Game.

Tickets start at $25. Visit the Coyotes’ site for more information. Tickets can also be purchased at Coyotes home games or through third-party ticket sites such as StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats.

Read more:

Coyotes’ schedule released, first home game Oct. 5 vs. Bruins



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.