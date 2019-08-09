Coyotes single-game tickets now on sale

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Even during the heat of summer, the cool relief of hockey season is right around the corner. The Coyotes started selling single-game tickets for the upcoming season Friday.

The season starts Saturday, Oct. 5 with a home game against the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins. The Coyotes first preseason home game is Tuesday, Sept. 17 with a home game against the Los Angeles Kings. The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues come to Glendale on New Year’s Eve. The regular season concludes Saturday, April 4, 2020 with a home game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Theme nights for the season include College Night, “Howl-O-Ween,” Military Appreciation Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, a food drive, Star Wars Night, “Happy Howlidays,” Go Green Night, Phoenix Rising Night, Kids Day, Health & Fitness Night, Country Night, ’90s Night, Marvel Superhero Night and Fan Appreciation Game.

Tickets start at $25. Visit the Coyotes’ site for more information. Tickets can also be purchased at Coyotes home games or through third-party ticket sites such as StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats.

