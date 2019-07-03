Coyotes sign forward Crouse to 3-year contract

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) gets into position to make a save on a shot by Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) as Canadiens defenseman David Schlemko (21) applies pressure during the second period a Dec. 20, 2018, game at Gila River Arena in Glendale. The Coyotes signed Crouse to a three-year extension Tuesday. [AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin]
GLENDALE (AP) — The Coyotes have signed forward Lawson Crouse to a three-year contract.
Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.
The 22-year-old Crouse set career highs with 11 goals and 14 assists in 81 games with Arizona last season. He led the Coyotes and was second in the NHL with 288 hits. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Crouse has 17 goals and 21 assists in 164 career games with the Coyotes. He was originally draft by the Florida Panthers with the 11th overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.
The Coyotes acquired Crouse and forward Dave Bolland for a conditional 2017 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2018 second-round pick.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.