Coyotes’ schedule released, first home game Oct. 5 vs. Bruins
Coyotes right wing Michael Grabner (40) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun, left, during the first period Saturday's game at Gila River Arena in Glendale. [AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin]
Coyotes fans can now put their trips to Glendale’s Gila River Arena on their calendars after the full NHL schedule for the 2019-20 season was released Tuesday.
The Coyotes open on the road at Anaheim Thursday, Oct. 3 before hosting the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins in their home opener 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
After falling four points shy of the playoffs last year, the Coyotes regular season will wrap up with a home game against the Winnipeg Jets 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020.
To view the full schedule, click here.
Arizona CoyotesGila River ArenaGlendale
