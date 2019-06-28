Coyotes’ schedule released, first home game Oct. 5 vs. Bruins

Coyotes fans can now put their trips to Glendale’s Gila River Arena on their calendars after the full NHL schedule for the 2019-20 season was released Tuesday.

The Coyotes open on the road at Anaheim Thursday, Oct. 3 before hosting the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins in their home opener 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

After falling four points shy of the playoffs last year, the Coyotes regular season will wrap up with a home game against the Winnipeg Jets 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020.

To view the full schedule, click here.